Who does Peter Alonso play for? Mets prospect mashes huge home run
by: Joe Pantorno — Metro News 12m
The Mets have a promising prospect in their ranks and he was on full display this weekend in Washington D.C.
Tweets
RT @DPLennon: #Mets update: Yoenis Céspedes played 5.0 innings in LF today in a simulated game in PSL: seven PAs, 2 HRs, single, BB, K. Two putouts in LF.Blogger / Podcaster
Mets' Yoenis Cespedes hits two homers in return to game action https://t.co/1IHaU4cTkEBlogger / Podcaster
#Mets update: Yoenis Céspedes played 5.0 innings in LF today in a simulated game in PSL: seven PAs, 2 HRs, single, BB, K. Two putouts in LF.Beat Writer / Columnist
SEE IT: SNY gets up close and personal with Mets prospect @PeterAlonso20 at the MLB Futures Game!TV / Radio Network
2018 just keeps getting better for Carson Wentz https://t.co/mwDvRhWyWSBlogger / Podcaster
Timing is surprising. Either Knicks weren't enamored w/ how he played in SL; or they wanted to sign someone else (b…The Knicks waived Troy Williams. This brings them down to 15 contracts on the roster and 2 two-ways. Williams had p… https://t.co/bBaRws5mzaBeat Writer / Columnist
