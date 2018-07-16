New York Mets

Metstradamus
Usatsi_10956199

Minor League Mondays: Peter Alonso Puts On A Show At The Futures Game

by: Mike Phillips The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 5m

While the baseball world focused on the end of the first half yesterday, some of the game’s brightest young talent took part in the All Star Futures Game in Washington, D.C. The event, held e…

Tweets