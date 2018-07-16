New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Minor League Mondays: Peter Alonso Puts On A Show At The Futures Game
by: Mike Phillips — The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 5m
While the baseball world focused on the end of the first half yesterday, some of the game’s brightest young talent took part in the All Star Futures Game in Washington, D.C. The event, held e…
Tweets
-
Can we resist the LOLMets narrative for once? The Mets did not pick the ASG SP (which was the right choice anyway)… https://t.co/BESgpyoBy0Blogger / Podcaster
-
JUST IN: Jacob deGrom's agent says #Mets should "seriously consider trade opportunities" if not interested in long-… https://t.co/ScizoONVUuBlogger / Podcaster
-
Hey deGrom’s agent - he IS going to be a Mets player in 2019 and 2020. You have gotten what you wanted. Move along.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Agent: If no deal, Mets should trade deGrom https://t.co/fEqKifT3L4TV / Radio Network
-
Pitchers never get hurt and always pitch at elite levels. The Mets should totally overreact and ignore that the gu… https://t.co/n6Q9WudmgWBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @ChrisLingebach: Whoops!Beat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets