New York Mets

Mets Merized

Cespedes Plays Five Innings in Sim Game, Mets Eyeing Friday Return

by: Rob Piersall Mets Merized Online 21s

In his first game action in over a month, Mets’ outfielder Yoenis Cespedes played five innings in left field and hit two home runs in seven at-bats.If everything goes well, Cespedes could re

Tweets