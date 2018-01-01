New York Mets
Report: Cespedes could return to Mets on Friday
by: Bryan Mcwilliam — The Score 50s
A welcome addition could return to the lineup when the second half of the season gets underway for the New York Mets.Outfielder Yoenis Cespedes, who's been sidelined since May 13 with hip and quad injuries, could return as soon as Friday for the Subway...
