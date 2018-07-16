New York Mets

New York Post
Ce

Yoenis Cespedes flashes power in simulated game

by: Mollie Walker New York Post 17s

Yoenis Cespedes’ return to the Mets lineup is on track. The two-time All-Star, who has been out since May 13 with a hip flexor and quadriceps strain, played in the scheduled five innings in a

Tweets