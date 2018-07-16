New York Mets

Max Scherzer of DC will start the All Star Game in DC which is the right thing (sorry deGrom)

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 2m

Look, I love deGrom and he’s having a great season, but let the home team have the fun. I know you’re outraged but you may remember this selection from 2013… What goes around comes around, and fair’s fair.  The NL made the right decision.   Follow @metspo

