Max Scherzer of DC will start the All Star Game in DC which is the right thing (sorry deGrom)
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 2m
Look, I love deGrom and he’s having a great season, but let the home team have the fun. I know you’re outraged but you may remember this selection from 2013… What goes around comes around, and fair’s fair. The NL made the right decision. Follow @metspo
