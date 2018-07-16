New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
The Latest: deGrom wants to talk contract with Mets
by: @usatoday — USA Today 2m
Jacob deGrom says he'd love to play his entire career with the New York Mets, but he's not disputing comments by his agent that the team should either sign him to a long-term deal or trade him now
Tweets
-
One source predicted how the Jacob deGrom saga would end: "trade in the offseason." https://t.co/rj6M6x1GpETV / Radio Network
-
RT @espnpodcasts: The #BBTN Podcast’s first ever live show! @Buster_ESPN @Kurkjian_ESPN @karlravechespn @Josh_Macri LISTEN: https://t.co/3Jl6uHcX9GBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Is this the beginning of the end for Jacob deGrom with the Mets? https://t.co/5AAydZzlOMBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT to enter to win a pair of tickets to the #NewYork #BeerFest, this Saturday, July 21 at @CitiField. Sample from… https://t.co/0VVIcf11ReOfficial Team Account
-
Is this the beginning of the end for Jacob deGrom with the Mets? https://t.co/rj6M6x1GpETV / Radio Network
-
Grading the SNY Mets Booth’s first half (and some Mets players) https://t.co/PQyJ4gUoqeBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets