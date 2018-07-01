New York Mets

nj.com
24693642-standard

MLB trade rumors: Jacob deGrom's agent gives Mets an ultimatum

by: Mike Rosenstein | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com NJ.com 2m

The New York Mets have to decide if they want to trade ace Jacob deGrom before the July 31, 2018 (7/31/18) non-waiver deadline. The Mets are in a state of flux, with GM Sandy Alderson stepping away from the club for cancer treatment. The Mets are in last.

Tweets