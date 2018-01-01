New York Mets

The Score
Agent: deGrom wants long-term deal or Mets should consider trade

by: Bryan Mcwilliam The Score 1m

Moments after New York Mets right-hander Jacob deGrom was passed over in favor of Max Scherzer when Tuesday's All-Star Game starters were named, his agent revealed what the pitcher wants for his future.The 30-year-old is interested in a long-term deal...

