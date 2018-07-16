New York Mets

The Mets Police
Screen-shot-2018-07-13-at-9.40.24-pm

Hey Mets fans let’s not put Peter Alonso in the Hall of Fame yet

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 3m

OMG you people NEVER LEARN.   Jesus guys, can you not hype everyone.  You didn’t learn from The Next Seaver.  You didn’t learn from comparing this horrible manager to Gil Hodges. I saw a tweet this morning ( I think since deleted) that compared Alonso to.

Tweets