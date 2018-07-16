New York Mets
Bowden: Which teams have the best shot at landing Jacob deGrom, and what would it take? – The Athletic
by: Jim Bowden — The Athletic 2m
The New York Mets have fielded trade calls on their best starting pitcher, Jacob deGrom, and have...
