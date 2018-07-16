New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Jacob deGrom discusses future as agent gives Mets an ultimatum
by: Jesse Yomtov — USA Today 1m
Leading baseball with a 1.68 ERA ,the Mets' ace could be one of the top players available ahead of the trade deadline.
Tweets
-
A look at the under the stands batting cages. See how many all stars you recognizeBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Why can't #Mets players be in the Home Run Derby? #LGM https://t.co/RpCyE8QzqQBlogger / Podcaster
-
Jacob deGrom: 1.68 ERA (1st in NL), 2.32 FIP (1st), 2.73 xFIP (1st), 4.4 fWAR (1st), 0.51 HR/9 (2nd). Max Scherzer… https://t.co/WWUY6cdWB7Blogger / Podcaster
-
Official Team Account
-
RT @Joey_Paints: #Mets This team needs an exterminator!!! #lgm #MetsFansUnitedBlogger / Podcaster
-
New Post: Mets First Half Report Cards: Outfielders https://t.co/p9dUvNzpT9 #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets