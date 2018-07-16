New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
deGrom’s agent explains near-demand that may not get results
by: Joel Sherman — New York Post 2m
WASHINGTON — Jacob deGrom’s representative Brodie Van Wagenen inched close to a demand that the Mets either pay or trade his client, stopping just short, but making it clear he wants the team to
Tweets
-
.@Mets all-star Jacob deGrom look back at this dominant performance during the 2015 All-Star Game!TV / Radio Network
-
RT @chrismcshane: The Mets have literally no money committed to payroll in 2021 and beyond. They should sign Jacob deGrom to the exte… https://t.co/9VvrxlSi5jMinors
-
From @Joelsherman1 and me: There was no NY bias in the selection of starting pitcher for this #AllStarGame, but bot… https://t.co/oSSbKxEDTKBeat Writer / Columnist
-
The Mets have literally no money committed to payroll in 2021 and beyond. They should sign Jacob deGrom to the exte… https://t.co/9VvrxlSi5jBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @NickFrancona: I am not with the Mets anymore. I was told that I “did a tremendous job and made a big impact on the organization”… https://t.co/xR6GkvV1m1Blogger / Podcaster
-
The Mets don’t often sign elite talent to long-term contracts. They should, though, and they should start by extend… https://t.co/5p2pUSfkkZBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets