Mets' Wilpons on brink of championship - in esports
by: The Associated Press — Yahoo Sports 1m
Mets chief operating officer Jeff Wilpon may not need Jacob deGrom or Noah Syndergaard to bring a championship to New York this year. The Wilpon-owned New York Excelsior have been a juggernaut during the inaugural season of the Overwatch League, and...
