New York Mets

Metstradamus
Usatsi_10932112-e1531808206848

Jacob deGrom's Agent And The Atmosphere of Indecision

by: metstradamus The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 2m

Sometimes I feel that the Wilpons fancy themselves as owners who put themselves in an insulated cocoon where nobody can get to them. So it’s fun to see somebody try to rustle their feathers a…

Tweets