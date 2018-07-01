New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
MMO Scouting History: No One Foresaw DeGrom Becoming An Ace
by: John Sheridan — Mets Merized Online 2m
Based upon how great deGrom has pitched this season, it should come as no surprise Jacob deGrom was an All Star this season. After all, he has established himself as the best pitcher in baseball
Tweets
-
Blogger / Podcaster
-
New Post: The Real All-Star Team: National League Edition https://t.co/M9RYs0h2Li #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
Wow JD had a remarkable rise. I was there the day he was released in Kissimmee but there’s a lot more than that!…No complaining. No whining. And a passion for hitting. Great stuff from @ScottMillerBbl telling the story of how J.… https://t.co/HCt50pZMgZBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Jacob DeGrom has been a good soldier through two crappy seasons. He wants to win or get paid what he’s worth. Can’… https://t.co/z6y4Yq9IdwBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Listen to this guy ...New episode of #BobbyOsChangeofPace...Dissecting the first half for the #Mets.. what needs to be done on the GM fro… https://t.co/6ETCkyeVHMBeat Writer / Columnist
-
You don't say.Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets