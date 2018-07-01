New York Mets
Cespedes Goes 1-For-4 In Rehab Start For GCL Mets
by: Rob Piersall — Mets Merized Online 2m
Mets outfielder Yoenis Cespedes took the next step in his rehab, playing left field and batting second Tuesday afternoon for the Gulf Coast League Mets.Cespedes, 32, played in a simulated game
