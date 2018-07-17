New York Mets

Daily News
Ny-sports-cespedes-rehab-mets-20180717

Yoenis Cespedes goes 1-for-4, plays seven innings in outfield during minor-league rehab game for Mets - NY Daily News

by: Kristie Ackert NY Daily News 7m

Yoenis Cespedes played seven innings in left field Tuesday with the rookie-level Gulf Coast League Mets, going 1-4 with a single and one putout in the field. 

Tweets