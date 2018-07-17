New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Will the Mets buy back the 9-11 jerseys?
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 4m
So I don’t know too much about this, but the guys over at Van Hagar took a break from posting Jason Jacome game used cleats to write about these Mets 9-11 jerseys. Seems there is this eBay posting…here look…. I challenge the Mets to buy back the same...
Tweets
-
It was Elizabeth Cambage's day. #NYLiberty https://t.co/p0Wj644HZgBlogger / Podcaster
-
What better place to chat about the All-Star Game than here? https://t.co/Oo5GxN1b0cBlogger / Podcaster
-
Calling all 90's kids! This Friday is Legends of the Hidden Temple Night at MCU Park. Limited Edition Silver Monkey… https://t.co/9nTQ7KhYqHMinors
-
#AllStarGame ready.Official Team Account
-
brb courting millennial interestTV / Radio Personality
-
Time. For. Baseball! Brooklyn faces Tri-City in Troy. Don't miss first pitch! https://t.co/krDhsdiheWMinors
- More Mets Tweets