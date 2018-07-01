New York Mets
MLB All-Star Game 2018 LIVE updates: Score, stats, lineups, first pitch, player introductions (7/17/18)
by: Mike Rosenstein | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com — NJ.com 8m
The MLB All-Star Game will take place at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday, July 17, 2018 (7/17/18). The American League team, led by Astros manager A.J. Hinch, boasts incredible talent, such as the Yankees' Aaron Judge and Luis Severino;...
