New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Jacob DeGrom Deserves Better Than To Be Left Hanging By The Mets
by: Avery Yang — Deadspin 4m
Mets ace and two-time All-Star Jacob deGrom, who also has MLB’s lowest ERA by more than half a run, sent out a message yesterday, through his agent, expressing his desire to remain a Met long-term, but only if they reciprocate that sentiment and pay him..
Tweets
-
It was Elizabeth Cambage's day. #NYLiberty https://t.co/p0Wj644HZgBlogger / Podcaster
-
What better place to chat about the All-Star Game than here? https://t.co/Oo5GxN1b0cBlogger / Podcaster
-
Calling all 90's kids! This Friday is Legends of the Hidden Temple Night at MCU Park. Limited Edition Silver Monkey… https://t.co/9nTQ7KhYqHMinors
-
#AllStarGame ready.Official Team Account
-
brb courting millennial interestTV / Radio Personality
-
Time. For. Baseball! Brooklyn faces Tri-City in Troy. Don't miss first pitch! https://t.co/krDhsdiheWMinors
- More Mets Tweets