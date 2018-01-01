New York Mets

Deadspin
Ggliwgp28riuknvm30sh

Jacob DeGrom Deserves Better Than To Be Left Hanging By The Mets

by: Avery Yang Deadspin 4m

Mets ace and two-time All-Star Jacob deGrom, who also has MLB’s lowest ERA by more than half a run, sent out a message yesterday, through his agent, expressing his desire to remain a Met long-term, but only if they reciprocate that sentiment and pay him..

Tweets