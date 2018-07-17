New York Mets
Bad news if you’re a fan of Mike Piazza’s soccer team
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 3m
Hey look at the Post crushing it today….now they have bad news about Mike Piazza’s soccer team. Looks like it went bankrupt and will have to play in the top amateur league, Serie D. Post it up for more. Soccer scarf tip to @mediagoon for letting me know.
