New York Mets

Daily News
Ny-sports-jacob-degrom-trade-talks-ackert-20180717

Ackert: Jacob deGrom did not demand a trade, but he gave the Mets a perfect opportunity to deal him now, at his highest value - NY Daily News

by: Kristie Ackert NY Daily News 10m

Jacob deGrom feels the Mets organization is in disarray, according to a source close to him.

Tweets