New York Mets

Mets Merized
5aad6331-021b-41b4-af69-482494797f96

Jacob deGrom Works the Third in ASG, Allows HR to Trout

by: Tim Ryder Mets Merized Online 6m

New York Mets pitcher Jacob deGrom pitched the third inning for the National League in tonight's MLB All-Star Game at Nationals Park in Washington, DC.deGrom, 30, currently leads all Major Lea

Tweets