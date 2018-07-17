New York Mets

MLB: Mets.com
Cut

deGrom's bid for perfect inning thwarted by Trout

by: N/A MLB: Mets 14m

WASHINGTON -- Jacob deGrom was one strike away from collecting the second perfect inning of his All-Star career. Then, Mike Trout happened. The two-time American League MVP took the Mets ace deep in the top of the third inning of Tuesday night's All-Star.

Tweets