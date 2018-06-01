New York Mets

Mets Minors
Scouting the Draft: Seventh Rounder Kevin Smith, LHP

by: Ari Berkowitz

Round 7, Pick 200 — Kevin Smith, LHPHt: 6'5"     Wt: 200 lb     Age: 5/13/97 (21)School: University of GeorgiaStatistics2016 (Freshman) 5-1, 3.91 ERA, 13 G, 7 GS, 46.0 IP,

