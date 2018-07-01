New York Mets

Mets Merized
Jacob-degrom-560x312

All Star Game Recap: American League Wins Thriller 8-6 in Ten Innings

by: John Flanigan Mets Merized Online 1m

The American League All-Stars defeated the National League All-Stars 8-6 in the 89th Major League Baseball All-Star Game on Tuesday night at Nationals Park.PitchingNational LeagueMax Scherze

Tweets