All Star Game Recap: American League Wins Thriller 8-6 in Ten Innings
by: John Flanigan — Mets Merized Online 1m
The American League All-Stars defeated the National League All-Stars 8-6 in the 89th Major League Baseball All-Star Game on Tuesday night at Nationals Park.PitchingNational LeagueMax Scherze
Tweets
Josh Hader 'deeply sorry' after hate-filled tweets are uncovered during All-Star game https://t.co/hfz6HwEE5Z via @nypostsports #BrewersBeat Writer / Columnist
We glorify the past and fret the future so much that we miss a dazzling present https://t.co/aieezuVXMXBlogger / Podcaster
RT @NYDNSports: “I was young, immature and stupid." Brewers pitcher Josh Hader has old racist, sexist and homophobic tweets resurf… https://t.co/tvnK7Q37vOBeat Writer / Columnist
Hader's tweets uncovered from his teen-aged years were deeply offensive. But at least he stood at his locker and ap…Hader was at his locker in emptying NL locker room. He was asked to explain the offensive tweets revealed from his… https://t.co/TtMWIXJ9QZBeat Writer / Columnist
RT @tessabahoosh: YOU SHOULD NOT BE WRITING ABOUT MONEYTV / Radio Personality
RT @MLBNetwork: Here is deGrom! ??? RETWEET for a chance at his replica #AllStarGame jersey!Blogger / Podcaster
