New York Mets

MLB: Mets.com
Cut

On record-setting night, AL outslugs NL

by: N/A MLB: Mets 19s

WASHINGTON -- The ball wasn't flying out of Nationals Park quite as frequently as it did during Bryce Harper's heroic hometown homer binge a night earlier, but it was flying all the same in a dinger-driven, record-breaking 89th All-Star Game presented by.

Tweets