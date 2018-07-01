New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Cespedes Starting At First Base Today For GCL Mets
by: Josh Finkelstein — Mets Merized Online 2m
Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports that Yoenis Cespedes will be starting at first base today on his rehab assignment with the GCL Mets.Cespedes will apparently have minor league rovers
Tweets
-
Here’s Mets’ Jacob deGrom in the 2018 All Star Game! https://t.co/c3JW4cQizsBlogger / Podcaster
-
Yoenis Céspedes is starting at 1B for the GCL #Mets today. Last week in Mickey Callaway’s press conference he said… https://t.co/0y7A5QgGESBlogger / Podcaster
-
Yoenis Cespedes, first baseman? https://t.co/39M6RoOlfsBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Innings as a first baseman for the Mets, 2016 to present: Duda - 951 Loney - 784 Flores - 658 Smith - 469 Gonzalez… https://t.co/BeLfc4S0VlBlogger / Podcaster
-
Of course they do. The Wilpons provide free Friendster accounts.@Metstradamus DOES ANYONE ON THIS DAMN TEAM TALK TO EACH OTHER???Blogger / Podcaster
-
If there is a new front office with the #Mets this off season .. priority number one (beyond better players etc) is… https://t.co/mjcYD0z7PZMinors
- More Mets Tweets