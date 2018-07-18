New York Mets

The Mets Police
Screen-shot-2018-07-17-at-9.25.47-pm

Guy in Geico commercial wears Mets shirt

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 5s

Saw this during the All Star Game.  Hey, some days I need content. Follow @metspolice Mets Police Morning Laziness: Late Night With MLB (and without Me) Related

Tweets