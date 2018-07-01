New York Mets

Mets Merized
Dsc04932

MMO Prospect Spotlight: Guillorme Hitting Again

by: John Sheridan Mets Merized Online 4m

At the Major League level, with Jose Reyes playing every day, there has been debate over whether Dominic Smith should be sent down to Triple-A to get the at-bats he needs to develop.It's a deb

Tweets