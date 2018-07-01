New York Mets

Mets Merized
Yoenis-cespedes-2

Cespedes Homers and Plays First Base In Second Rehab Game

by: MMO News Desk Mets Merized Online 3m

Yoenis Cespedes played in his second rehab game for the GCL Mets today and went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run and one strikeout.He also played the field the entire game, but it all came at

Tweets