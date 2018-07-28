New York Mets
Rivera Shut Down For Ten Days
by: Josh Finkelstein — Mets Merized Online 1m
Anthony Dicomo of MLB.com reports that T.J. Rivera will be shut down for the next ten days after leaving a rehab game last week in which he had soreness in his surgically repaired elbow.The 29
