New York Mets

Metsblog
Cut

Jarred Kelenic joins Gimenez, Alonso as Mets on BA's Top 100 Prospects list

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 4m

Jarred Kelenic, who has had pitchers ducking for cover since making his debut, has cracked BA's Top 100 Prospects list -- joining two other Mets.

Tweets