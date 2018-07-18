New York Mets

The Mets Police
Screen-shot-2018-07-18-at-4.44.11-pm

Seinclones? Long Island Dingoes? Rockaway Whales? Bring it Cyclones!

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 1m

Thank you Cyclones.  I was pretty close to dipping into the Unused Filler folder on my laptop (that’s a real thing).   But the Cyclones, led by their great COO Jeff Wilpon’s creative vision, are crushing it yet again! On August 4th they will play as the..

