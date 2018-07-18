New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets midseason report card: Is 7 Fs bad?
by: Mike Puma — New York Post 5m
The Mets are last in the National League East and threatening the Padres for the league’s worst record. It’s been a disaster. The first-half report card shows too much dead wood on the Mets
Tweets
-
Hey cool I was blocked by Todd Frazier. Very good to know. Hope for a strong second half there Todd.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Oh @mets can you start doing this like once a week please? On an off day preferably. Thx!Today, the #Angels released the following statement on OF Mike Trout: https://t.co/xFLURtZ4bTBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @JamesStumper: Nothing but respect for MY All-Star https://t.co/Hb11jYbS1FBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @lindseyadler: This has now reached a point of unimaginable absurdity https://t.co/2UiTfb8xRSBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @NYPost_Mets: The grades are out. Warning, NSFW: https://t.co/1kvB0VwCsx via @nypostsportsBlogger / Podcaster
-
The grades are out. Warning, NSFW: https://t.co/1kvB0VwCsx via @nypostsportsBeat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets