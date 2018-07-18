New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Yoenis Cespedes plays first base as he readies to return to Mets
by: Matt Ehalt — USA Today 6m
Mets outfielder Yoenis Cespedes played first base Wednesday in a minor league game. He may return Friday against the Yankees.
Tweets
-
Hey cool I was blocked by Todd Frazier. Very good to know. Hope for a strong second half there Todd.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Oh @mets can you start doing this like once a week please? On an off day preferably. Thx!Today, the #Angels released the following statement on OF Mike Trout: https://t.co/xFLURtZ4bTBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @JamesStumper: Nothing but respect for MY All-Star https://t.co/Hb11jYbS1FBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @lindseyadler: This has now reached a point of unimaginable absurdity https://t.co/2UiTfb8xRSBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @NYPost_Mets: The grades are out. Warning, NSFW: https://t.co/1kvB0VwCsx via @nypostsportsBlogger / Podcaster
-
The grades are out. Warning, NSFW: https://t.co/1kvB0VwCsx via @nypostsportsBeat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets