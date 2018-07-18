New York Mets

The Mets Police
Royalblanket_large

I was blocked by Todd Frazier who has an OPS of .685

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 5m

What did I do? Not like the shirts? The best part is I found out about this by seeing a blocked tweet in Thor’s timeline.  I would have thought Noah would have blocked me by now. Anyway, some facts about Todd Frazier. He played in the Little League World.

Tweets