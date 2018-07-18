New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
I was blocked by Todd Frazier who has an OPS of .685
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 5m
What did I do? Not like the shirts? The best part is I found out about this by seeing a blocked tweet in Thor’s timeline. I would have thought Noah would have blocked me by now. Anyway, some facts about Todd Frazier. He played in the Little League World.
Tweets
-
The Yoenis Cespedes, first baseman, experiment moved into the more tangible realm of a minor-league rehabilitation… https://t.co/JRMVD6TuU7Blogger / Podcaster
-
48% off tickets to all games! Offer ends tomorrow at 10 a.m. ?️: https://t.co/jFIPvbXxQlOfficial Team Account
-
RT @NewsdaySports: With the 2018 season a lost cause, the Mets are preparing for 2019: https://t.co/hrpAvCNlbl | @timbhealey https://t.co/wfFXZV8rx7Beat Writer / Columnist
-
With the 2018 season a lost cause, the Mets are preparing for 2019: https://t.co/hrpAvCNlbl | @timbhealeyBlogger / Podcaster
-
The LPGA star almost didn't accept the invitation because she feared the backlash she might get https://t.co/pjMP063UhSBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @ChiSoxFanMike: Some players have racist and offensive old tweets and then there's Lucas Giolito. ?Beat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets