With 2018 season a lost cause, Mets are preparing for ’19 | Newsday
by: Tim Healey timothy.healey@newsday.com Updated July 18, 2018 7:28 PM — Newsday 2m
Injuries have made it difficult to evaluate this season, and front-office situation complicates matters approaching July 31 non-waiver trade deadline.
The Yoenis Cespedes, first baseman, experiment moved into the more tangible realm of a minor-league rehabilitation…
With the 2018 season a lost cause, the Mets are preparing for 2019:
With the 2018 season a lost cause, the Mets are preparing for 2019:
