Jeff Wilpon about to win championship….in Overwatch
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 10m
Overwatch League fans love the Wilpons. They put together winning teams! The Wilpon-owned New York Excelsior have been a juggernaut during the inaugural season of the Overwatch League, and people around the league are praising the Wilpons for their...
-
