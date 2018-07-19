New York Mets

The Mets Police
Whoa check out what Keith Hernandez does (and doesn’t do) to prep for Mets games

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 2m

Holy cow, Keith’s prep is even worse than I had feared. Sports Business Daily has “A Day In The Life With SNY Keith Hernandez” which I strongly encourage you to read.   About a week ago I had written that Keith sounded awfully lazy in the booth, well...

