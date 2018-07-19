New York Mets

The Mets Police
Screen-shot-2018-07-15-at-10.15.32-am

This Minneapolis Millers cap could inspire a Mets fashion cap

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 3m

Hat Club has these Minneapolis Millers caps… And as you can see the way the lettering is approached is not all that different than the N and Y on a Mets cap. I know TTSG likes to mess around with cap designs, even making this M cap Maybe he could come up.

Tweets