New York Mets

Metstradamus
Usatsi_10932113

2018 New York Mets' First Half MVP: Jacob deGrom

by: Mike Phillips The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 58s

When a team goes 39-55 in a half of baseball, there aren’t a ton of bright spots to point out. The 2018 New York Mets are no exception, with a lot of disappointing performances contributing t…

Tweets