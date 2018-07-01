New York Mets

Mets Expect Cespedes in Lineup On Friday Against Yankees

by: Michael Mayer Mets Merized Online 3m

The New York Mets expect that Yoenis Cespedes will be in the lineup on Friday against the New York Yankees according to Mike Puma of the New York Post.Mets play three games at Yankee Stadium w

