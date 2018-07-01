New York Mets
Mets Expect Cespedes in Lineup On Friday Against Yankees
by: Michael Mayer — Mets Merized Online 3m
The New York Mets expect that Yoenis Cespedes will be in the lineup on Friday against the New York Yankees according to Mike Puma of the New York Post.Mets play three games at Yankee Stadium w
