New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
The anti-Opener rule MLB has to make: openers can not pitch for three days.
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 15s
A few weeks back I read a piece on The Athletic (I don’t see it right now and am too busy to go hunting) that pointed out that for 125 years the rhythm of baseball has been based upon the Starting Pitchers. Today: deGrom vs Scherzer! or Seaver vs....
Tweets
-
RT @mflynn19: Tomorrow we'll get back to the @Mets, GKR & professional broadcaster @SteveGelbs, who takes twice as long to find a… https://t.co/zdHI0ld2bMTV / Radio Network
-
Meanwhile, my mother and her sister are currently on the phone with each other discussing their pregame before they… https://t.co/n01u7sJTRDBlogger / Podcaster
-
I'm debuting my live video show Inside Baseball On-Air @Fancred with @JennyDell_ tonight at 8 EST. We'll break down… https://t.co/JP6PwJDBLiBeat Writer / Columnist
-
JUST IN: Carmelo Anthony traded to Hawks and will likely be waived to enter free agency https://t.co/biuQ9NCeQdBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @Baseball1960s: Today in 1960s Baseball: Mets 7, Astros 2 – Tommy Davis homers (14th) w/ 4 RBIs (1967) https://t.co/ZYNGHo8pJX https://t.co/wmWIH3l583Blogger / Podcaster
-
This all white Mets cap looks all white to me https://t.co/V7X7UcFo84Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets