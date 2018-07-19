New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Noah Syndergaard has a trade-deadline plea for Mets
by: Greg Joyce — New York Post 35s
WAYNE, N.J. — Noah Syndergaard knows that he will be getting the ball in The Bronx for the first time in his career Friday night. His and the Mets’ future beyond that is largely uncertain. But
Tweets
-
RT @mflynn19: Tomorrow we'll get back to the @Mets, GKR & professional broadcaster @SteveGelbs, who takes twice as long to find a… https://t.co/zdHI0ld2bMTV / Radio Network
-
Meanwhile, my mother and her sister are currently on the phone with each other discussing their pregame before they… https://t.co/n01u7sJTRDBlogger / Podcaster
-
I'm debuting my live video show Inside Baseball On-Air @Fancred with @JennyDell_ tonight at 8 EST. We'll break down… https://t.co/JP6PwJDBLiBeat Writer / Columnist
-
JUST IN: Carmelo Anthony traded to Hawks and will likely be waived to enter free agency https://t.co/biuQ9NCeQdBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @Baseball1960s: Today in 1960s Baseball: Mets 7, Astros 2 – Tommy Davis homers (14th) w/ 4 RBIs (1967) https://t.co/ZYNGHo8pJX https://t.co/wmWIH3l583Blogger / Podcaster
-
This all white Mets cap looks all white to me https://t.co/V7X7UcFo84Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets