New York Mets

MLB: Mets.com
Cut

Cespedes to return from DL on Friday

by: N/A MLB: Mets 1m

Mets outfielder Yoenis Cespedes will return on Friday for the Subway Series. The 32-year-old was on the disabled list since May 16 because of a strained right hip flexor. Cespedes hit a three-run home run and played first base for the first time as a...

Tweets