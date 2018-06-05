New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Yoenis Cespedes back for Subway Series, will DH for Mets
by: Matt Ehalt, NorthJersey — North Jersey 2m
Yoenis Cespedes is set to return Friday against the Yankees, where will be the designated hitter for the Mets' Subway Series opener.
Tweets
-
RT @HaleMark: How can the #Mets be saved? @KenDavidoff examines MLB models for ownership (#Cubs), talent development/evaluation (… https://t.co/GAJgNjYEWtBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Tebow scores on a passed ball to give us our first lead of the game! We lead 3-2 after 2! #LetsRumbleMinors
-
RT @TheSchiffMan: I called Michael Porter Sr. about a different story, but asked him about MPJ’s status after back surgery no. 2. He… https://t.co/QUh0gDVfdxBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Noah Syndergaard's performance in the Bronx on Friday will go a long way to determining how much #Yankees would par… https://t.co/ILIkd84GikNewspaper / Magazine
-
From before: I give my odds on who will be traded: https://t.co/Z0KHPXf7UlBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @OmarMinayaFan: Jay Bruce went on the DL on June 19 after being ineffective all year. He just signed a $39 million contract. He had… https://t.co/ELx9ibBwxXBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets