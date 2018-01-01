New York Mets
Mets OF Tim Tebow leaves Double-A game early (hand/wrist)
by: N/A — SNY: Metsblog
Mets OF Tim Tebow left Thursday's Double-A game in the seventh inning with right hand/wrist discomfort.
