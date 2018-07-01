New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
How good are the Yankees when it comes to the cost of beer per win at Yankee Stadium? Check out our new BEER rankings
by: John Munson | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com — NJ.com 2m
In an attempt to bring sabermetrics to ballpark beer prices, we have devised a new statistic called Beer Evaluation Equal to Replacement (or BEER). The idea is that watching your home team win (Yankees) mitigates the high price of a beer. And conversely,.
Tweets
-
Mets Police Morning Laziness: Todd Frazier’s last place Mets to play Yankees https://t.co/OiCXdXpw9aBlogger / Podcaster
-
LOL Yankees schedule weirdly timed Saturday 1:05pm game vs. Mets https://t.co/eUXwHBJhd7 via @metspoliceBlogger / Podcaster
-
The second-half starts tonight and we'd love it if you joined the Rising Apple team! Click here to apply. It's the… https://t.co/pJm6trSnwRBlogger / Podcaster
-
Want to know what went down in the Mets’ farm system last night? We have you covered. https://t.co/cKGW1cv7OhBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @jflan816: .@MLBPipeline says Pete Alonso is a "well below-average runner," I think they better make some changes after tonigh… https://t.co/0rF6vyw8fLBlogger / Podcaster
-
Peter Alonso went 2-for-4 last night with a walk for the Las Vegas 51s including his 22nd homer of the year. This… https://t.co/PCiBqKb0SVBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets